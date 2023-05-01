LG releases books authored by Padma Shri Prof Vishwamurti Shastri

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released two books ‘Sarvajan Sukhaya’ and ‘Sarvajan Hitaya’ authored by Padma Shri Prof Vishwamurti Shastri at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the books provide useful information and ways for performing Pooja based on ‘Jyotish Vigyan’ and on the invaluable ancient knowledge on variety of subjects for a holistic living and prosperous life.

Speaking on the occasion, the LG said, “Sanskrit is recognised as one of the oldest living languages of the world and offers tremendous treasure in literature, mathematics, medicine, and science.”