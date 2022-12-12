LG Sinha chairs meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) at the Raj Bhavan today.

The meeting was attended by all members of SMVDSB – Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj; Baleshwar Rai; Dr Ashok Bhan; Kul Bhushan Ahuja; Dr Neelam Sareen; K K Sharma; Suresh Kumar Sharma (Retd. Judge) and Raghu K. Mehta. Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary and Sh. Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board were present.

The Lt Governor, who is the chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, launched various initiatives to provide diverse facilities to the pilgrims and devotees.

He also ascertained progress of the work for ease of devotees and laid emphasis on timely completion of all projects. On the occasion, the Lt Governor launched a Cottage Policy, Aarti Darshan Policy, 1st edition of ‘Panchang Calendar-2023’ of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

He laid the foundation stone of accommodation facilities for Shrine Board’s employees at Adhkuwari & Banganga and launched multiple donation facilities for the pilgrims.