LG Sinha conducts surprise check of shelter home for urban homeless in Jammu

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted a surprise inspection at a shelter home for urban homeless at Boria Basti, Bahu Fort Jammu, on Thursday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the visit, the LG reviewed facilities being provided to the dwellers.
He also heard their grievances during the interaction.
The LG directed the officials to ensure round the clock availability of all basic amenities, sufficient water supply, proper sanitation, and cleanliness in the premises.
Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) through NGO Jagriti Mahila Udyog Kendra is running the shelter home.
The senior civil and Police officials accompanied the LG.