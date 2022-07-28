LG Sinha lays e-foundation of Sky Walk, Gayatri Bhavan, other infra projects of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor (LG) , Manoj Sinha today laid the e-foundation of Yatri Queue Management System (Sky Walk), Gayatri Bhavan and other infra projects of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine from Raj Bhavan here.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, on the occasion observed that the shrine board is taking every measure to provide better facilities and modern amenities to make the pilgrimage convenient and hassle-free.

“The Government is already working on the ambitious project to develop a religious tourism circuit to strengthen the links between pilgrimage and local economy”, the Lt Governor added.

Members, SMVDSB, Mahamandleshwar i Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj; Dr Ashok Bhan; Kul Bhushan Ahuja; Dr Neelam Sareen; Sh Suresh Kumar Sharma (Retd. Judge) and Raghu K Mehta attended the occasion in person and through virtual mode.

The Yatri Queue Management System (Sky Walk) would be constructed at Bhawan and Gayatri Bhawan, staff residential accommodation, shall come up at Katra. The Lt Governor said that the Yatri Queue Management System (Sky Walk) is one of the focused initiatives of the Shrine Board for Yatra Management as this facility shall ensure safety, comfort and ease of commutation of the devotees.