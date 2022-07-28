LG Sinha lays e-foundation of Sky Walk, Gayatri Bhavan, other infra projects of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor (LG) , Manoj Sinha today laid the e-foundation of Yatri Queue Management System (Sky Walk), Gayatri Bhavan and other infra projects of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine from Raj Bhavan here.
The Lt Governor, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, on the occasion observed that the shrine board is taking every measure to provide better facilities and modern amenities to make the pilgrimage convenient and hassle-free.
“The Government is already working on the ambitious project to develop a religious tourism circuit to strengthen the links between pilgrimage and local economy”, the Lt Governor added.
Members, SMVDSB, Mahamandleshwar i Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj; Dr Ashok Bhan; Kul Bhushan Ahuja; Dr Neelam Sareen; Sh Suresh Kumar Sharma (Retd. Judge) and Raghu K Mehta attended the occasion in person and through virtual mode.
The Yatri Queue Management System (Sky Walk) would be constructed at Bhawan and Gayatri Bhawan, staff residential accommodation, shall come up at Katra. The Lt Governor said that the Yatri Queue Management System (Sky Walk) is one of the focused initiatives of the Shrine Board for Yatra Management as this facility shall ensure safety, comfort and ease of commutation of the devotees.
“Yatri Queue Management System has been conscientiously curated by the Shrine Board with the intent to decongest traffic at Bhawan for the devotees visiting the shrine to ensure their easy crossover and to overcome the problem of multidirectional movement of devotees”, he added.
Conceptualized with an emphasis on safety and facility development, the Skywalk which will be executed through CPWD with wooden flooring will be 20 feet above the track level, 200 meter in length with two rescue areas having provision of seating arrangements for senior citizens & ladies. In addition, two waiting halls with washroom facilities are being constructed along the Sky Walk to accommodate seating for around 150 devotees.
The Lt Governor directed the CEO, SMVDSB and the executing agency for speedy execution of the work within the timeline of five months.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor also launched ‘Panch Mewa Prasad’ for devotees who visit the famous Hindu pilgrimage, nestled in Trikuta Hills. It was informed that the Panch Mewa Parsad shall be made available to the devotees at Darshani Deodi, Banganga and Darshani Deodi, Tarakote. However, this facility shall be extended to souvenir shops and other locations like Helipad, Railway Station, Airport, Jammu and Niharika complex etc.
The Lt Governor also reviewed ongoing project of Durga Bhawan and directed the executing agency for adhering to the timeline for the completion of this high utility pilgrim-centric facility. The five-storey Durga Bhawan will have all requisite amenities, besides having adequate provision for harnessing clean energy, recycling of waste water linking up with existing STPs and provision of elevators etc.
To add facilities for meeting the accommodation needs for the staff, the Lt Governor also laid e-foundation stone for the construction of staff residential accommodation at Nomain, Katra.
The complex to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.62 crore will have 16 two-room sets and 28 single-room sets with attached kitchen and bathroom, underground parking space, provision of two lifts and fire safety and shall be completed in a fixed time period of 12 months.
In addition, the issues related to remodeling of Parvati Bhawan, RFID and Slope Stabilization were also deliberated upon and necessary instructions were issued by the Lt Governor to the Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB.
The Lt Governor was apprised by the CEO about proposed solutions like RFID based tracking and dispatching pilgrims in batches among few others.
The Lt Governor directed for proper safety measures to be taken to deal with the issue of shooting stones, after consultation with the experts. He expressed satisfaction over the construction of infrastructure including accommodation for employees of the Shrine Board and a Yoga Bhawan.
Anshul Garg, Chief Executive officer, SMVDSB; Navneet Singh, Additional Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB and Superintendent Engineer, CPWD, besides other officials of SMVDB were present on the occasion.