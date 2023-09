Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has paid rich tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

“Humble tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji on his Janm-Jayanti. He was a towering man of ideas & ideals, a harbinger of change, who dedicated his life to welfare of people & made remarkable reforms to uplift society. May his legacy continue to guide us towards a brighter future,” posted the office of LG on X.