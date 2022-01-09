LG Sinha releases 17 books on Pandit Deendayal Upadhayay

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday released 17 books on the life and philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that these books have been authored by Prof Kaushal Kishor Mishra and published by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Chair, Banaras Hindu University.
The LG said that these books would enrich readers’ lives and expand their horizons.
He also shed light on the ideals, values, and vision conceived by the pioneer of Integral Humanism Philosophy, Upadhyay.
The LG said that the teachings of Upadhyay were more relevant today than ever.
He lauded the efforts of Prof Mishra and congratulated him for the voluminous work.
Prof Mishra, Professor In-charge, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chair, BHU and Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, BHU presented the context of the publication of the books during the COVID period besides mentioning various works of BHU and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Peeth.
The books which were released included Integral Humanism: Revisited in Contemporary India; Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Ka Rashtra Gaurav Ke Prati Drishtikon (Hindi); Saanskrtik Chintan (Hindi); Sanatan Hindu Dharma and Ethics; Vichar Vidhi-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Parichay (Hindi); Samaj Prabandhan - Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Parichay (Hindi)- besides other books.
Assistant Professor BHU Sunita Singh; Assistant Professor, Sanskrit University Jammu Yogendra Dixit besides researchers of Pandit Deendayal Peeth, BHU were present on the occasion.