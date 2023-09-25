Lion, Tiger arriving in Jambu Zoo next month

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on his visit to the Jambu Zoo at Nagrota reviewed the facilities being provided to the visitors there besides overall functioning of Zoological Park thrown open for public last year.

While making his observations, the Chief Secretary made out that the footfall to this facility needs to be improved in view of the attractions available here. He observed that the school children and other nature lovers could also be imparted with awareness about animals, their behavior and salient features related to them.

Dr Mehta also maintained that the footfall to the Zoo could also be increased by making visitors coming to the city aware about its features and location. He noted that there is no advertisement before the Zoo to attract the onlookers.

He impressed upon the authorities that in order to make the tourists aware about this attraction, big permanent hoardings at Airport, Railway Station and enroute should be installed for attracting attention of visitors.

He also advised that lakhs of pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine need to be encouraged to stop by for refreshments here as the Zoo falls on their route to the cave shrine.

Dr Mehta also took note of the closed cafeteria and Nature Interpretation Centre in the campus.

He called for making both these facilities functional forthwith so that people coming to the Zoo find it all inclusive and informative.

He also told them to make available the traditional foods of Jammu in the Cafeteria including those made from Millets as these are healthy and in demand all over the nation.