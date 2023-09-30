Live streaming of ‘Sankalp Saptah’ organised in Ramban

Ramban: The district administration Ramban Saturday organised live streaming of a unique week-long initiative ‘Sankalp Saptah’ from Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that after virtually attending an inaugural function, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam said that Block Khari of district Ramban is amongst the selected 500 Aspirational Blocks across the country where Aspirational Block Programme (ABP) is being implemented by devising an effective block development strategy by organising ‘Chintan Shivirs’ at village and block level during the Sankalp Saptah.

ADC Harbans Sharma, CPO, Dr Kastri Lal, other officers, PRIs, and officials attended the function.

With the implementation of ABP, governance will be enhanced to improve the quality of life in Aspirational Blocks by completing new and ongoing developmental works, the DC added. He said that Sankalp Saptah will cover existing schemes, define outcomes, and monitor them constantly, enabling holistic development in areas.

The DC said that various activities have been scheduled by the various departments and institutions to organize during the Sankalp Saptah across the district to ensure cleanliness and sanitation in villages, towns, offices, public places, and other institutions.

Similar live streaming of the programme was also held at Block Khari which has been covered under Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP) and is now under ABP.