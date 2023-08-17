Locals, civil admin, Army come together to construct ‘Amrit Sarovar’ in Ramban village

Ramban: The Army assisted the locals and civil administration to construct an ‘Amrit Sarovar’ in Sarachi village, providing a renewed source of water and fostering a thriving ecosystem.

A spokesman of the Army said that the project was undertaken based on the theme of ‘Amrit Sarovar’ under the flagship of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' under which a pledge was taken to construct a water storage facility for the villagers of Sarachi in Ramban district.

He said that being a big project, the civil administration took the lead for it and the Army worked hand in hand, employing innovative techniques and sustainable practices in the construction of 'Sarachi Amrit Sarovar'.

The Army spokesman said that ‘Sarachi Amrit Sarovar’ was a testament to the power of collective effort and would serve as a model for sustainable community-driven projects.

He said that it not only would enhance the availability of water but also contribute to the preservation of local flora and fauna, creating a balanced and harmonious ecosystem that would benefit generations to come.

The Army spokesman said that through these actions, the Army had not only fulfilled its commitment to community welfare but also underscored the importance of environmental conservation and cooperation between soldiers and the locals.