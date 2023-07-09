Lodgement centres, langer sites along highway inspected

Udhampur: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, along with SSP and other senior officers of District Administration today inspected availability of civic amenities at Lodgement Centres and langer sites established for Shri Amarnath Ji yatra pilgrims along the National Highway from Jakhani to Kali Mata Temple Tikri.

During the tour, the DC visited Lodgement centres / langers and checked the accommodation and other basic facilities being provided to the Yatris. He also interacted with the Yatris and reviewed the arrangements for sanitation, water, electricity, and fire safety and health care for the yatris.

Necessary directions were issued to the concerned officers to ensure availability of all basic services for the Yatries in the lodgment centres and at the Langer sites.