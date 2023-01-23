Lt Gen Jain visits Sunderbani sector to review security situation

Rajouri: Amid prevailing security situation and large scale operations going on in hinterland, General Officer in Commanding White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain on Monday visited Sunderbani sector.

The area of Sunderbani sector falls both in Jammu and Rajouri districts.In an official statement, Indian army said that Lt Gen Sandeep Jain visited Sunderbani sector to review the security situation and operational preparedness.

Army said that Lt Gen also interacted with troops on Line of Control. "He exhorted all ranks to relentlessly strive for excellence." army said.