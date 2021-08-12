M Raju relieved of additional charge of Estates, Civil Aviation

Jammu: The government on Thursday relieved M Raju, IAS, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti department of his additional charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary Civil Aviation Department, Science and Technology Department and Civil Aviation Commissioner.

As per GAD order, Ranjan Prakash Thakur, IRTS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Industries and Commerce will hold the charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation department and Civil Aviation Commissioner, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, relieving M Raju, IAS, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department of the additional charge of the post.