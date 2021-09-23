Maharaja Hari Singh’s 127th birth anniversary celebrated in Jammu

Jammu: Various religious and social organisations Thursday paid tributes to the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh on his 127th birth anniversary.

To mark the day, youth belonging to Yuva Rajput Sabha and various other organisations from different parts of Jammu marched towards Singh’s statue on Tawi Bridge near Jewel and paid floral tributes to him.

People from various places reached near a Police Station’s park and paid respect to Singh. They also garlanded Singh’s statue at the park near the bank of Tawi as a mark of respect.

People from various organisations reached both the sites and garlanded the statues amid slogans and demanded holiday on Singh’s birth anniversary.

J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, also celebrated Singh’s birth anniversary with a function held under the chairmanship of the Bar Association, Jammu, President, M K Bhardwaj on the lawns of District Court Complex, Jammu. Bhardwaj highlighted Singh’s contributions and appealed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh for declaring 23 September as a gazetted holiday.

He said that Singh’s contributions to the socio-political and religious reforms of J&K were immense. “We feel proud and realise how great a visionary the Maharaja was,” Bhardwaj said. “Being Dogras, we feel proud in glorifying the great visionary Maharaja.”