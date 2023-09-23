MAHARAJA HARI SINGH’S BIRTH ANNIVERSARY | Rallies, celebrations in Jammu

Jammu: Celebrations, rallies by different political, social organisations marked 128th birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh-the last Dogra ruler of erstwhile J&K State, in Jammu on Saturday.

The activists of Yuva Rajput Sabha, which had spearheaded a successful agitation, supported by almost all political parties and social groups of Jammu, last year demanding a public holiday on Maharaja’s birthday, took out a big rally to celebrate the occasion. Following agitation, the UT administration had declared September 23 as a public holiday last year.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu and Kashmir also organized a series of programmes to celebrate the occasion.

Ravinder Raina, J&K BJP president along with MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP national executive member Priya Sethi, BJP vice-president Yudhvir Sethi, Parmod Kapahi, Rekha Mahajan and others paid tributes Maharaja’s statue at Tawi bridge, Jammu.