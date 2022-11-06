‘Maharaja introduced State Subject Laws to defeat anti-state forces in Kashmir’

Jammu: Ikkjutt Jammu Party, patron, Prof Hari Om today said that Maharaja Hari Singh introduced State Subject Laws in 1927 to "defeat anti-state forces in Kashmir and British India."

Addressing a press conference here, Prof Om said that Kashmiri leaders of all hues, who otherwise leave no opportunity to denounce the Dogras and the Dogra Maharajas as “aliens and oppressors”, and some of their agents outside Kashmir have unleashed a no-holds-barred propaganda blitz to create an impression that it’s the Maharaja Hari Singh’s State Subject Definition of 1927 and Instrument of Accession of Oct 26, 1947, which led to introduction of Article 35A on May 14, 1954 retrospectively w.e.f. May 14, 1944 and Article 370 on January 26, 1950 that conferred separate status on J&K or created a separate republic within the Indian Republic.