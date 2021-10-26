Maharaja’s works part of India’s legacy: Union Minister Patel
Jammu: On the accession day Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Prahalad Singh Patel paid tributes to Maharaj Hari Singh at the BJP headquarters in Jammu.
A statement of BJP issued here said that Patel said that the works of the Maharaja were not only limited to Jammu and Kashmir but were part of India’s legacy.
He said that the thoughts of the Maharaja about social equality, primary education and other reforms were ahead of time and at the same time his contributions in opposing the regime of the British were also exemplary.
He said that although the elder generation was aware of the facts and the sacrifices made by the Maharaja, it was their duty to pass on this legacy and history to the younger generations so that they were also made aware.