Main accused among 3 arrested in Udhampur blast case: ADGP Jammu

Jammu: Describing the sticky bombs as a “real threat”, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh on Saturday stated that the police had worked out Udhampur blast case with the arrest of three persons, including the main accused.

He stated that two sticky or magnetic bombs too were recovered upon their disclosure.

While addressing a press conference this evening, ADGP Jammu said, “They all had Lashkar connection and were acting upon the instructions from a handler sitting across the border.” He also asserted that Lashkar was executing terror activities using a facade of TRF and other similar outfits.