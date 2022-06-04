Main accused among 3 arrested in Udhampur blast case: ADGP Jammu

Jammu: Describing the sticky bombs as a “real threat”, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh on Saturday stated that the police had worked out Udhampur blast case with the arrest of three persons, including the main accused.
He stated that two sticky or magnetic bombs too were recovered upon their disclosure.
While addressing a press conference this evening, ADGP Jammu said, “They all had Lashkar connection and were acting upon the instructions from a handler sitting across the border.” He also asserted that Lashkar was executing terror activities using a facade of TRF and other similar outfits.
Giving a detailed account of the case, ADGP Singh said, “On March 9, 2022, a sticky bomb IED blast took place at Slathia Chowk Udhampur causing injuries to 17 people in which one person namely Chager Kumar alias Jugal, son of Kikru Ram, resident of Dhandal Ramnagar succumbed to injuries.
In this regard, a case FIR no 97/2022 U/S 16/18/20 Un-lawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, 3/4 Explosive Substances Act, 7/27 Arms Act 1959, 307/302/121/122 IPC was registered at Police Station Udhampur and investigation of the case was entrusted to DySP Headquarters Udhampur Sahil Mahajan.”
“During investigation a number of suspects were questioned and finally one suspect Mohd Ramzan Sohil, son of Mohd Ishaq Sohil, resident of Halla Bohar Dhar Ramban was zeroed in. He confessed that he had placed a sticky bomb IED at Slathia Chowk Udhampur on March 9, 2022 on the directions of his Pakistani handler Mohd Amin alias Khubaib, son of Dawood Butt, resident of Kathawa Thathri, Doda (at present PoK),” ADGP briefed.