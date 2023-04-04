Majority of Pak attempts to smuggle weapons, narcotics foiled in Jammu: ADGP Mukesh Singh

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, today said that the police have foiled attempts to smuggle weapons and drugs into J&K and infiltration bids from Pakistan.
The ADGP was speaking to the media on the sideline of a police-public meet in Samba district.
“Pakistan is repeatedly attempting to send weapons, IEDs, and grenades. But most of their attempts were foiled,” he said while responding to a question.
ADGP said, “We will continue to foil any conspiracy of Pakistan although they continue to attempt but we have averted their infiltration attempts as well.”
He added that the police have tightened the nose around the drug smugglers and those who have escaped to the other side (apparently hinting at another district) will also be nabbed soon.
Referring to the police-public meet, Mukesh Singh said that he had an opportunity to meet the people regarding their concerns about drug addiction,smuggling; weapon smuggling, bovines etc. “We had a fruitful discussion,”he said.
“Following this meeting, we will have another round of meeting with the people to find out how to solve their issues and accordingly, an action plan will be prepared,” ADGP added.