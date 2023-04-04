Majority of Pak attempts to smuggle weapons, narcotics foiled in Jammu: ADGP Mukesh Singh

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, today said that the police have foiled attempts to smuggle weapons and drugs into J&K and infiltration bids from Pakistan.

The ADGP was speaking to the media on the sideline of a police-public meet in Samba district.

“Pakistan is repeatedly attempting to send weapons, IEDs, and grenades. But most of their attempts were foiled,” he said while responding to a question.