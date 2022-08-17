Makeshift tent swept away after cloudburst

Ramban: A cloudburst hit near Jawahar Tunnel area in Banihal triggering a flash flood, mud landslide in JT nallah and swept away a makeshift tent and livestock of nomad families in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

However, members of the nomad family escaped unhurt, official sources said.

A “deeera” of Manzoor Ahmed son of Abdul Rehim resident of Dhani Bakhta Kathua at present living in a temporally accommodation with live stock at Jawahar Tunnel top came under flash floods, mudslide after torrential rains, cloudburst, the sources said.