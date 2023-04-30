Mamta Devi’s ‘sweet’ success story

Jammu: Mamta Devi, who hails from a low-income household, gained popularity under the moniker “methai wali didi” after receiving financial assistance from the Jammu and Kashmir State Rural Livelihoods Mission (Umeed).

Devi resides in the Bishnah village of Sainia Kothe. She was a stay-at-home wife, and her husband provided for them by working at a sweet shop. Her life took a turn for the better in 2015 when she joined a Bishnah self-help group with at least 10 other individuals.

“Initially, people were apprehensive that the officials consisting of women and men from Andhra Pradesh would visit door to door in our village in Bishnah in 2014. They were introducing the SHG scheme among the people and people were not ready to believe their scheme or trust them as they were not from J&K,” said Devi while speaking to Greater Kashmir.

“I joined the SHG group as I was convinced and gradually, gained financially with help from the group,” she said.