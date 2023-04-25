Man arrested for felling green trees

Ramban: Forest Department Ramban arrested a man for felling green trees in Rajgarh block of Ramban on Tuesday.

Official sources said a man involved in felling green trees in compartment 58/R , Rajgarh forest block was arrested by the team of Forest Division Ramban led by Range Officer, Altaf Ahmed.

They said In this regard, damage case No. 01 of 2023-24 for violation of section 26 and 69 A of Indian Forest Act, 1927 has been registered by Range Office Ramban and illicit timber has been seized.

The accused was produced before the Hon’ble Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Ramban and the court sent him into the custody of Range Officer, Forest Department Ramban for four days.