Man arrested for 'murdering' son, wounding wife, daughter in Samba

Jammu: Samba Police today claimed to have arrested a man as he brutally murdered his son, and wounded his wife and daughter with a sharp-edged weapon at their residence at Dhaki, Sumb, area of Samba district.

The SSP Samba, Benam Tosh said that police have registered a "murder/attempt to murder case FIR Number 78 of 2023 under sections 302 and 307 of IPC " at Police Station Samba through Police Post Goran.

He said that the accused person identified as Kulbir Singh resident of Dhaki Sumb in Samba has been arrested. Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is going on.

The preliminary investigation revealed that early in the morning today accused Kulbir Singh attacked his 20-year-old son Jeetan Singh, wife Poonam and his 16-year-old daughter with a sharp-edged weapon of offence ('darat'). In this attack, he killed his son and wounded his wife and daughter.