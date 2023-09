Ramban: Police in Ramban arrested a man along with 20 bottles of liquor at Patnitop on Saturday.

Police said a team of Police Post Patnitop during checking at Main Chowk Patnitop intercepted a vehicle (JK14D 6085) and during its search, 20 bottles of liquor were recovered.

They said that the driver of vehicle Jang Bahadur alias Makhnu of Sanasar, Batote, Ramban was arrested on the spot.

He was booked under Section 48(a) of the Excise Act at Police Station Batote.