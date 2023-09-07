Man booked under POCSO Act at Ramban

Ramban: Ramban police has booked one person under POCSO Act.

Police said they arrested him for trying to sodomise a 12-year-old boy in a Ramban village a few days back.

A complaint was lodged by the parents’ (mother) of the minor boy at Police Station that Sarfaraz Ahmed Ansari son of Hassan Ansari resident of Uttar Pardes( UP ), at present a shopkeeper in Bhatti, Ramban tried to sodomise their son.

Acting swiftly a police team reached the spot and arrested the man.He was booked vide FIR NO, 284, IPC, and,7/8 Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences, (POCSO), Act and under section 377 IPC, at Police Station Ramban.

Meanwhile, people demanded strict action against the man involved in the crime.