Man brutally murders wife in Samba, arrested: Police

Samba: Samba Police today claimed to hav e arrested a man who allegedly “slit” the throat of his wife with a sharp-edged weapon at Ramgarh in Samba district.
The woman died on the spot. The arrested accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar alias Sunny Lambad, son of Darshan Kumar Choudhary, resident of Ramgarh district Samba.
“A 24-year-old young housewife having a two-year-old girl child was gruesomely murdered by her husband,” said the police.
The deceased has been identified as Rimpy Choudhary (27) daughter of Sham Lal Choudhary ward number 2 in Ramgarh.
Soon after getting the information, a police team immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the body of the woman to the hospital for postmortem. Meanwhile, the FSL team also reached the crime scene and collected the evidence.
Police also strengthened naka checking as the murderer had escaped from the spot after leaving his wife in the pool of blood. However, police nabbed the accused person before he could have escaped.
Police quoting preliminary investigation said that “The deceased Rimpy of Ramgarh had entered into a nuptial knot with her husband Sunil alias Sunny Lambad who is also a resident of Ramgarh nearly four years ago.”
“They had one girl child also but Sunil, a cruel husband as he was, committed cold-blooded murder of his virtuous and faithful wife Rimpy and fled from the spot,” police added.
SSP Samba, Benam Tosh said that murder case has been registered at Police Station Ramgarh and the accused husband has been arrested and further investigation is going on.