Man dies during preventive custody in Udhampur

Ramban, July 30: Following the death of a person in the Police custody in Udhampur, the relatives of the dead person joined by locals staged a strong protest demonstration against the authorities and blocked the Dhar Road in Udhampur for a few hours on Sunday.

Daleep Singh, 35, of Rathian village of Udhampur was taken into preventive custody after he along with his two companions went to District Hospital where wife of one of his companion Sharda Devi was admitted.

Officials said all the three had a heated argument with Sharda Devi who reportedly has some dispute with her husband.

Sensing trouble security guards rushed to the scene inside the hospital and caught Daleep Singh while the husband of the patient and one more of his companions fled away from the spot.

Later Daleep Singh was handed over to Police personnel who shifted him to the Women’s Police Station on Saturday night.

According to Police, Singh developed chest pain in the lockup and was shifted to District Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

As soon as the news of his death spread in the area, relatives and locals assembled on the Dhar Road near the hospital and staged protests and blocked the road.

Later, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Udhampur Joginder Singh Jasrotia and senior police officers reached the spot and assured the protestors of a thorough probe into the death of Daleep Singh in Police custody.

Officials said that after conducting the postmortem, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family.

A senior Police officer said a magisterial inquiry headed by ADC Udhampur Joginder Singh Jasrotia was underway to ascertain the facts.