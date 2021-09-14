Man gets 10-yr RI for raping minor

Jammu: A fast track court in Jammu on Tuesday awarded a Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) of 10 years to a man from Kaleri Bhalwal, after he was convicted of kidnapping and raping a minor in 2018.

The presiding officer of the court Khalil Choudhary also sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment for kidnapping. Both the sentences would run concurrently.

Besides, the convict was also fined Rs 25000 each, in case of both the sentences and in case of failure to pay the same, he would undergo further imprisonment for a period of three months in each offence.

“The period of detention of the convict during investigation and trial of this case is set off against the sentences awarded to the convict,” the presiding officer held.

As per the prosecution story, the girl (name withheld) was sleeping in her home and was found missing in the morning in April 2018. A hunt was launched by the family but all in vain. During the search, it came to know that the girl was kidnapped by one Rakesh Kumar who happened to be her neighbour, the prosecution said. Kumar was also missing from his house. Based on a complaint by the girl’s father, police registered a case (FIR 35/2018) under section 363 RPC (kidnapping) and recovered his daughter from Ratlam Madhya Pradesh on April 6, 2018.

Subsequently, after medical examination of the girl, section 376 (rape) was added to the case and after completion of the investigation, a charge-sheet under section 363/376 RPC was filed before the court of Sub Registrar JMIC Jammu on May 31, 2018 against the accused where from charge sheet was presented before the court of Principle Sessions Judge, Jammu.

Ultimately the case was transferred to the court of 3rd Additional Sessions Judge Jammu on June 6, 2018 and on May 6, 2021 it case went to the fast track court for trial of rape cases.

After hearing both sides, the presiding officer of the court Khalil Choudhary said that all the evidence on record “unerringly point towards the guilt of the accused (Kumar).”

“There is a complete chain of events to indicate that within all human probability the crime was committed by the accused and all the circumstances brought on record and established are consistent with the guilt of the accused and inconsistent with his innocence,” the court said. Subsequently, the court convicted him for the offences under section 363/376 (1) RPC.