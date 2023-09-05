Man involved in withdrawing money from a woman’s ATM arrested

Ramban: A man involved in withdrawing money from a fraudulently exchanged ATM card of a woman was arrested by Police in Ramnagar on Tuesday.

A Police official said that a woman Babli Devi, wife of Joginder Kumar of Kogharmarh, Ramnagar in Udhampur district complained that an unknown person from whom she sought help withdrawing money from an ATM booth in Ramnagar had replaced her ATM card.

He said that the person had tactfully replaced her ATM card with an expired card.

It came to her notice only after she received a debit message on her phone showing that Rs 20,000 were debited from her bank account by using her ATM card.