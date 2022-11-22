Man murders brother, sister-in-law over land dispute in Kathua

Jammu: A man killed his brother and sister-in-law following a land dispute in Kathua’s Labhu Chak area.

Police sources said that a dispute broke out between two brothers namely Naresh Kumar and his brother Raj Kumar alias Sonu, both sons of lt Bhagat Ram, residents of Labhu Chak in Kathua district that led to heated arguments.

Following the arguments, they said that Raj Kumar allegedly attacked his brother Naresh Kumar with a sharp-edged weapon and killed him.