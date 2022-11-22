Man murders brother, sister-in-law over land dispute in Kathua

Jammu: A man killed his brother and sister-in-law following a land dispute in Kathua’s Labhu Chak area.
Police sources said that a dispute broke out between two brothers namely Naresh Kumar and his brother Raj Kumar alias Sonu, both sons of lt Bhagat Ram, residents of Labhu Chak in Kathua district that led to heated arguments.
Following the arguments, they said that Raj Kumar allegedly attacked his brother Naresh Kumar with a sharp-edged weapon and killed him.
“When the wife of the victim namely Asha Devi (28) wife of Naresh Kumar tried to save her husband, she too was stabbed and was allegedly killed by the accused namely Raj Kumar,” they said.
After killing his real brother and wife, the accused fled from the spot before he could be arrested. Police have registered a case against him at the concerned police station and have launched a manhunt. The couple is survived by a minor girl and their son. The son of the couple was in school when his parents were murdered allegedly by his uncle, added the local sources.