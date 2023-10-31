Man murders mother, minor daughter in Bishnah; arrested: SSP Jammu

Jammu: Police Tuesday arrested the man, who brutally killed his mother and three-month old daughter with a sharp-edged weapon in Bishnah, within three hours of commission of offence, which sent shock-waves across Jammu.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Dr Vinod Kumar confirmed the arrest and said that legal proceedings were initiated into the matter.

“Bishnah double murder case put everyone in a state of shock as the accused brutally murdered his mother and three-month old daughter and the matter was taken on priority. The accused has been arrested within three hours and the investigation, legal proceedings into the matter are going on,” SSP Jammu said.

Earlier, police said that at about 5 pm, an information was received at police station Bishnah that a person Jag Dev Singh alias Michael killed his mother identified as Kamla Devi and his three-month old daughter at his residence Morchapur Bishnah with a sharp-edged weapon.

“The accused after committing the offence fled away from the spot on his motorcycle Pulsar, bearing registration number JK02CN 0372. On getting the information, police teams immediately reached the spot and secured the scene of crime. All the police nakas in the entire area were put on high alert while multiple police teams were constituted and all sources were activated,” police said.

After hectic efforts, police said, the teams succeeded in apprehending the accused within three hours of the commission of offence.

A case FIR number 245/2023 under Section 302 of the IPC and 4/25 of the Arms Act was registered at Police Station Bishnah.