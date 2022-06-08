Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Jammu witnesses heavy rush of devotees

Jammu: Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple (Mata Ragnya Devi) at Janipur in Jammu on Wednesday witnessed heavy rush of devotees. The rush was more this time than last year.

The devotees in Jammu said that the security situation in Kashmir was the main reason for them to do their worship at the Janipur temple.

“Number of killings took place in the last several weeks and it has spread a sense of insecurity among the Kashmiri Pandit employees who serve in Kashmir. Hence, they preferred to pray in Janipur. We prayed for the return of peace in Kashmir so that people can live in brotherhood,” said one of the Kashmiri Pandit devotees.