Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Jammu witnesses heavy rush of devotees

Jammu: Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple (Mata Ragnya Devi) at Janipur in Jammu on Wednesday witnessed heavy rush of devotees. The rush was more this time than last year.
The devotees in Jammu said that the security situation in Kashmir was the main reason for them to do their worship at the Janipur temple.
“Number of killings took place in the last several weeks and it has spread a sense of insecurity among the Kashmiri Pandit employees who serve in Kashmir. Hence, they preferred to pray in Janipur. We prayed for the return of peace in Kashmir so that people can live in brotherhood,” said one of the Kashmiri Pandit devotees.
Meanwhile, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), J&K, Ashok Kumar Pandita said that there is no security issue. “However, the employees had given a boycott call (due to which less numbers of people have come from Jammu).”
Despite that, heavy rush was witnessed in Kashmir where approximately 14,000 to 15,000 devotees from across J&K, Delhi and other states (of the country) have participated at the Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple, he added.
“I have been camping here (Kashmir) for the last 10 days and looking after the arrangements. Everything is peaceful and smooth,” he told Greater Kashmir.
Another official said “Around 2000 devotees came to Kashmir in 13 buses and many people came to Kashmir from Jammu in their private vehicles.”
Last year, around 5000 (Kashmiri Pandit) devotees came to Kashmir from Jammu in 115 buses, the official added.
Besides, J&K Peace Forum chairman, Satish Mahaldar told Greater Kashmir that “The employees associations have given a boycott call in protest against the government’s casual approach towards their demands of security and postings.”
He said that the Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tulmulla, Ganderbal also witnessed the presence of devotees but it was less in comparison to the past.