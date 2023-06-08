Mayor JMC, former ministers call on LG

Jammu: Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Rajinder Sharma called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Thursday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he apprised the LG on various public welfare issues and important matters related to the municipal corporation.
Former minister Raman Bhalla also called on the LG and projected issues concerning various sections of the society including POJK refugees and daily wagers.
Former Minister Abdul Gani Kohli, who also called on the LG apprised him of important matters related to reconstitution of the Wool Board, upgradation of Mughal Road and overall development of Kalakote.
Former minister Sukhnandan Choudhary also called on the LG and put forth various issues of public importance.
The LG while interacting with the Mayor of JMC and former ministers assured them that these issues would be looked into earnestly for early redressal.