Mayor JMC, former ministers call on LG

Jammu: Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Rajinder Sharma called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Thursday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he apprised the LG on various public welfare issues and important matters related to the municipal corporation.

Former minister Raman Bhalla also called on the LG and projected issues concerning various sections of the society including POJK refugees and daily wagers.