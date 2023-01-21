Mayor JMC, Non-Gazetted Police Pensioners Welfare Forum call on Lt Governor

Jammu: Sh Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, JMC and Non-Gazetted Police Pensioners Welfare Forum called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan today.
Rajinder Sharma discussed with the Lt Governor various matters pertaining to functioning of Jammu Municipal Corporation.
The delegation of Non-Gazetted Police Pensioners Welfare Forum led by its Chairman S. Ajit Singh submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining the grievance of the in-service police personnel and the retirees with regard to pay anomalies.
The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of redressal of their genuine demands on merit.