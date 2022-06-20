Medical awareness camp held

Jammu: A medical Awareness Camp cum interactive session was organised by Commandant of IRP 18-th Bn, Kulbir Singh SSP, at Battalion Headquarter in which a team from Police Hospital Jammu comprising Medical Superintendent of Police Hospital Dr. Minakshi Kotwal, ENT specialist Dr. Priyanka Sambyal, and Eye Specialist Dr. Rajni Sharma participated.

The purpose of organising the camp was to make aware the Police personnel of the battalion about facilities available for jawans and their dependents in Police Hospital Jammu. The camp was attended by G.Os, NGOs and other officials of IRP 18th battalion.