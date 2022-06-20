Medical awareness camp held

Jammu: A medical Awareness Camp cum interactive session was organised by Commandant of IRP 18-th Bn, Kulbir Singh SSP, at Battalion Headquarter in which a team from Police Hospital Jammu comprising Medical Superintendent of Police Hospital Dr. Minakshi Kotwal, ENT specialist Dr. Priyanka Sambyal, and Eye Specialist Dr. Rajni Sharma participated.
The purpose of organising the camp was to make aware the Police personnel of the battalion about facilities available for jawans and their dependents in Police Hospital Jammu. The camp was attended by G.Os, NGOs and other officials of IRP 18th battalion.
Medical Superintendent of Police Hospital emphasised upon police personnel to actively make use of facilities available at the Police Hospital and also requested to visit police hospital for their treatment. She also sought suggestions for improvements of facilities. Medical Superintendent further revealed that “state of the art facility is being introduced in the Police Hospital which also includes all general body tests, physician facilities, gynae facilities, cataract surgery, ENT facility and apart from that many other problems are also being dealt with.”
She emphasised that benefits of the facilities available at the hospital should be availed by every policemen and their families.
During the interactive session the Police personnel also raised various queries which were effectively resolved by the medical team. In the meeting doctors shared health tips with the jawans. Some of the jawans also shared their health conditions with the doctors to which doctors gave proper suggestions. Medical superintendent also promised to extend full support to the police personnel and their family members during their treatment at police hospital.
Speaking on the occasion the Commandant IRP 18th Bn, Kulbir Singh, heartily thanked the Superintendent Police Hospital and the medical team for their visit and bringing medical awareness among Police personnel. He advised the police personnel to avail benefits of the facilities available at J&K Police hospital. Adjutant DySP Farooq Ahmad Shah presented the vote of thanks.