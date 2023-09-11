Medical camp held at GCW Udhampur

Udhampur: A one-day Medical Camp was today organised in the Government College for Women Udhampur.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the camp was arranged by Shri Mal Mata Sukrala Devi Dharmik Trust, in collaboration with IQAC and Department of Sanskrit, Government College for Women Udhampur and SMVD Narayana Hospital.

The Medical camp was inaugurated by Garib Das, Director Sher-E-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur in presence of the College Principal Prof. Anjali Mahajan, (SSP Udhampur) Vinod Kumar and Raghubir Choudhary, (SHO).

Dr. Nidhi Raina, Gynecologist at SMVDNH, Katra was the visiting Doctor who conducted female health check-ups of around 150 staff and students of the college. She also made students aware about the importance and objectives of getting health care at the right time and seeing the doctor early enough before a small health problem became serious.

The chief guest appreciated the initiatives taken by Trust and the college for conducting Medical camp by health professionals to carry out limited health interventions for the underprivileged students. He further added that by educating students about hygiene, healthy habits such health camps can aid in the prevention of a variety of health problems.

The Principal of the college welcomed the step and congratulated the team for holding the Free Medical Camp with the sacred aim to bring awareness amongst the students.

Free medicines were also available in camp and free Sugar/BP testing was also done for the students by SMVDNH.

Dr. Sanjeet Kour, Prof. Kewal Kumar, Prof. Ashni Sharma, Dr. Anita Sharma, Dr. Kewal Kumar, Prof. Sumita Rao, Prof. Tania Mahaja, Prof. Binny Kumar, Prof. Yash Kumar, Dr. Rabia were also present to make the occasion successful. Prof. Sanjeev Upadhyay concluded the camp by presenting a vote of thanks to the dignitaries.