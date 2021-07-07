MEDICINAL PLANTS CULTIVATION ACTIVITIES| Directorate ISM designated implementing agency

Jammu: The General Administration Department (GAD) designated Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K as the implementing agency for various activities of medicinal plants cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir.
“In supersession of government order No 62-JK(HME) of 2019 dated 18.12.2019 and government order No 607-JK(GAD) of 2019 dated 23 May 2019, it has been ordered that Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K will be the implementing agency for various activities of medicinal plants cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir,” the GAD order reads.
It states, “Director, Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K will be the Chief Executive Officer of J&K Medicinal Plants Board.”
However, the implementing agency would have to implement the activities approved under the medicinal plants component of National AYUSH Mission, and they have to keep liaison with the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India for proper implementation of the scheme in J&K.
They would prepare a perspective and annual action plan with the technical support from a 'Technical Support Group' at the J&K level with the members from agriculture universities, and facilitate centers, ICAR, ICFRE, CSIR Institutions and other experts in the field to oversee its implementation.
“To receive funds from the government for carrying out activities, maintain proper accounts and submit Utilization Certificates to the concerned agencies,” the order reads while defining the function of designated implementing agency for various activities of medicinal plants cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir
It says that they would release funds to the implementing organisations like SHGs, cooperatives of growers, grower associations and producer companies responsible for different clusters and oversee, monitor and review the implementation of the programmes.
“To organise baseline surveys and feasibility studies in different parts (District, Sub Districts or a group of Districts) to determine the status of medicinal plants, its potential and demand and tailor assistance accordingly. Similar studies would also be undertaken for other components of the programmes,” the order reads.
They would also assist and oversee the implementation of the component in different clusters selected with reference to their agro-climatic suitability for growing medicinal plants through farmers, societies, NGOs, growers, associations, self-help groups, state institutions and other similar entities.
“To organise workshops, seminars and training programmes for all interested groups and associations at the J&K level,” the order says.