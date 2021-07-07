MEDICINAL PLANTS CULTIVATION ACTIVITIES| Directorate ISM designated implementing agency

Jammu: The General Administration Department (GAD) designated Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K as the implementing agency for various activities of medicinal plants cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In supersession of government order No 62-JK(HME) of 2019 dated 18.12.2019 and government order No 607-JK(GAD) of 2019 dated 23 May 2019, it has been ordered that Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K will be the implementing agency for various activities of medicinal plants cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir,” the GAD order reads.

It states, “Director, Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K will be the Chief Executive Officer of J&K Medicinal Plants Board.”