Mega cleanliness drive started in Reasi

Reasi: As part of campaign ‘Meri Matti, Mera Desh’, district administration Reasi launched a mega cleanliness and logging drive on Sunday along the National Highway from Domail to Reasi.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner Babila Rakwal, district officers and volunteers collected waste scattered alongside National Highway in the form of plastic and polythene.

Garbage collected was later disposed of in the proper place.