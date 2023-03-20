Mega event to mark 100th birthday of Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi today

They said that they got it very easily only because of the Mother - Adi Shakti Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi.

“Millions got realisation all across the globe with simple prayers and just paying obeisance to her. Tomorrow is the birthday of our divine Mother. Out of a 7.5 billion global population, we were chosen for self realisation. We got our self realisation because of Shri Mataji. March 21 is the 100th birthday of Shri Mataji and we desire to have a mega event on this day. On Ganesh Puja we started our centenary celebrations,” the Trustees' note mentioned.

They said that part one of the centenary celebrations started with the work of spreading Sahaja Yoga. “Our challenge was big as we have to impart self realisation to the remaining 7.5 billion population of the world. We started district level programmes which converged to a big state level public programme on March 18, 2023 at India Gate Delhi,” the Trustees noted with satisfaction.

They reiterated their commitment to spread knowledge about the Kundalini awakening and incarnation of Adi Shakti. They prayed to Shri Mataji to bless them with the “strength and honesty to spread Sahaja Yoga to the whole universe.”