Mehbooba pays obeisance at Satwari shrine

Jammu: Peoples Democratic Party President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday visited Sufi shrine of Hazrat Budhan Ali Shah at Satwari Jammu.
PDP president is presently on a week-long tour of Jammu region.
A party spokesman said, “During her stay here, she addressed several party conventions in strongholds of BJP.”
“She visited the Dargah of Peer Budhan Ali Shah located on the outskirts of the city and prayed for peace, brotherhood and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. She is scheduled to address the youth party convention of Chenab valley on March 26 at Ramban before concluding her tour,” the spokesperson added.
Meanwhile, the PDP president this evening also invited select-media persons for informal deliberations over dinner.