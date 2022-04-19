Mehta releases 2nd edition of IASOWA's Udaan Magazine

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday released the 2nd Edition of IAS Officers Wives Association's (IASOWA), Udaan Magazine here at Golf Course Sidhra.

Besides the Chief Secretary the function was attended by Principal Secretary, Higher Education and Information Departments, Rohit Kansal; President IASOWA, Dr. Amita Mehta and other members of the association.

Dr Mehta congratulated the association for the social work they are carrying here. He also lauded the content highlighted in this magazine. The magazine has a vibrant and colourful outlook which shall motivate the future members to continue releasing magazine, he added.