Mining Department organise Awareness Meet

Jammu: Mining Department led by Secretary to Government, Amit Sharma today organised an awareness - cum - interaction meet at Jammu to ensure 100 percent implementation of e-Challan in all-important winter capital district of the Union Territory.

He was accompanied with Director Geology and Mining O.P Bhagat, District Mineral Officer Dr Gulshan and others during this awareness meeting with varied stakeholders including Crusher Unit Holders and Mineral Dealer License Holders.

During the meeting, Secretary Mining Amit Sharma shared the perspective and vision of the UT Government led by LG Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Dr Arun K Mehta to bring total transparency in working of the department wherein e-Challan is one of the important founding pillars of same. He further advised that all endeavours should be made by multiple stakeholders to encourage the public for purchasing mined material through the e-marketplace which is readily available at the G2B2C website “geologymining.jk.gov.in”.