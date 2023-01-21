Minor girl dies, 2 others critical in Dorian hit-and-run case

Jammu: A minor girl was knocked to death and two other students suffered multiple serious injuries in a road mishap at Jourian area falling in Akhnoor.

Police sources said that a rashly driven swift car bearing a registration number JK02-CM-1378 was on its way towards Jourian from Akhnoor.

“The car allegedly hit three pedestrian students near Faiz Public School, Kot Garhi. These students were returning home after attending their tuition classes,” they said.