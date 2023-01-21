Minor girl dies, 2 others critical in Dorian hit-and-run case

Jammu: A minor girl was knocked to death and two other students suffered multiple serious injuries in a road mishap at Jourian area falling in Akhnoor.
Police sources said that a rashly driven swift car bearing a registration number JK02-CM-1378 was on its way towards Jourian from Akhnoor.
“The car allegedly hit three pedestrian students near Faiz Public School, Kot Garhi. These students were returning home after attending their tuition classes,” they said.
Before the car could be stopped, it fled from the spot. However, the injured were evacuated to the hospital. They were identified as Mitali Sharma (13/14) daughter of Pawan Kumar, Dhurv Sharma (14/15), son of Satish Sharma and Keshav Sharma (14/15), son of Tilak Raj, all residents of village Gurha Brahmana Bale-da-Bagh.
From SDH Akhnoor, they said that the injured namely Keshav Sharma was referred to the GMC Jammu for advanced treatment and his condition is stated to be critical. However, Mitali Sharma succumbed to injuries SDH Akhnoor whereas two others are still struggling for their lives.