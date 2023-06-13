Minor girl dies as shooting stones hit a car in Ramban

Ramban: A 12-year-old girl who sustained critical injuries, after the moving car in which she was traveling was hit by shooting stones on Mehar -Cafeteria stretch of Ramban on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway, late Monday evening succumbed at Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu.

Police sources said a Srinagar-bound car bearing registration number PB99-9973 was hit by shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch late Monday evening and a minor girl sustained injuries. She was rushed to District Hospital where after providing medical aid she was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu where she was declared as brought dead by the doctors.

Police identified the deceased as Arsha Arora, 12, daughter of Shamsher Arora resident of Amritsar, Punjab. SHO Police Station Ramban, Inspector Anil Chowadary confirmed the incident and said a case was registered at Police Station Ramban for further investigations.