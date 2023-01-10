Modi Govt working on economic reforms, policy implementation, peace: Ashok Koul

"Development through every possible measure and sustainable peace in Jammu and Kashmir is the top priority of the Prime Minister Modi led government which involves major economic reforms, steps to develop tourism, education, policy implementation at ground level, investments and other necessary steps for the welfare of the people," said Ashok Koul.

Ashok Koul, while welcoming new entrants into the party fold praised them for their “wise decision to join the party.” He said they have served the society for many years in various capacities earlier and have now decided to join the BJP in order to do further good for society and nation. He expressed hope that their efforts will further strengthen the organisation in the area and will expedite the development works in the area. He asked them to work on the principle of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vishwas" while serving the party and the society.