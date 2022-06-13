Modi Govt’s 8 years India’s successful tryst to be global power: Devender Rana

Bhalwal: Stating that the eight years’ “Sushasan” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been India’s successful tryst to be a global power, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Monday observed that Jammu and Kashmir forms part of the country’s growth story with developmental process getting new direction and dimension.

“Equitable share in the funds allocation to all the regions and the sub-regions remains a hallmark of the developmental strategy in the Union Territory,” he added.