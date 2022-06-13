Modi Govt’s 8 years India’s successful tryst to be global power: Devender Rana

Bhalwal: Stating that the eight years’ “Sushasan” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been India’s successful tryst to be a global power, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Monday observed that Jammu and Kashmir forms part of the country’s growth story with developmental process getting new direction and dimension.
“Equitable share in the funds allocation to all the regions and the sub-regions remains a hallmark of the developmental strategy in the Union Territory,” he added.
Rana was interacting with the people during his extensive visit to Panchayat Barn, Seri Pandita , Ghaink and Amb Ghrota areas of the Nagrota Assembly Constituency, as part of the BJP’s door-to-door campaign to spread a word about the accomplishments of the NDA Government during the past eight years.
“Participatory governance and development with cherished agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Priyas has been the Mantra to achieve the objective of Seva Sushasan Garib Kalityan,”he said.
In this context, the BJP leader referred to the fast changing rural landscape, as a result of strengthening and empowering the Panchayat Raj Institutions and the Local Self Government, after the political developments of August 2019 which paved the way for implementing all the schemes in Jammu and Kashmir like other parts of the country.
“The Union Territory is witnessing discernible transformation in all the economic and developmental sectors with special thrust on encouraging investments. This is a key point for a place where industrial development has not been substantial which has largely impacted the growth and job generation,” BJP leader said.
Devender Rana lauded the Lieutenant Governor’s Administration for pursuing and pushing the developmental initiatives in a big way so that the benefits percolate down to targeted segments of the society in a time bound manner.
He hoped that the people will become part of the country’s growth story by extending their support to the landmark initiatives being taken by the government for heralding a new era of development.
Peace, he said, is imperative for achieving these objectives.