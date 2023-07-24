Mysterious blast occurs at Kachi Chawni

Jammu: Panic gripped Kachi Chawni area of Jammu’s Old City when a mysterious blast took place there on Monday.

Police is yet to establish the type of blast. Sources said that different security agencies personnel visited the explosion site that is located at a populated area in Jammu City.

The police teams rushed there and conducted investigation while recording statements of the eyewitnesses. The CCTV footage was also recovered by the investigating agencies. “The FSL teams and other investigating teams reached the spot, and they collected the samples. The statements of the locals who witnessed the blast were also recorded,” said the sources.

“In Jammu, an incident came to fore wherein blast-like sound was reportedly heard from Kachi Chawni area. Police and forensics alongwith technical experts visited the place. Matter being probed,” SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said.

Meanwhile, the security has been tightened in Jammu’s populated, and sensitive places as a routine to ensure security of the people especially in the wake of Amarnath Yatra.