NAAC, HED organise awareness programme for colleges

Jammu: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bengaluru, in collaboration with Higher Education Department, Jammu and Kashmir organized NAAC awareness programme for colleges of the UT at PSPS Government P.G. College for Women Gandhinagar here.
The event, being coordinated by Government College for Women Parade, was aimed at to create awareness among the participants about NAAC guidelines.
Principal Secretary, Education Department, Alok Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion.
Alok Kumar congratulated and appreciated the organizers for holding such an informative workshop on NAAC awareness.
“We must not focus on mere grading but there should be a continuous endeavor towards maintaining quality of education”, he asserted.
He emphasized that we must keep striving for further improvement in the existing education system through modern era technological innovations.
Deputy Advisors NAAC, Pratibha Singh and S Srinivasa; Senior Communication Cum Publication Officer NAAC, Dr. Wahidul Hasan; Director Colleges, Dr. Yasmeen Ashai and other senior officials were present during the event.
The programme was also attended by the Principals, IQAC Coordinators and faculty members of various colleges of J&K.
Dr Pratibha Singh discussed the agenda of this workshop on NAAC saying that accreditation was the benchmark of quality. She emphasized that the educational institutions must accommodate changes according to the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and work to phase out of affiliation system and strive to become autonomous institutions.
Dr Yasmeen Ashai, gave a detailed introduction about the objective behind organizing this informative event. She applauded the Higher Education Department for successful transition to NEP 2020 and emphasized that the College should have a robust Internal Quality Assurance Committee to meet the quality parameters put forth by the NAAC. She said that good institutions produce good products so the colleges must focus on self-assessment and improvement.