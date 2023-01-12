NAAC, HED organise awareness programme for colleges

Jammu: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bengaluru, in collaboration with Higher Education Department, Jammu and Kashmir organized NAAC awareness programme for colleges of the UT at PSPS Government P.G. College for Women Gandhinagar here.

The event, being coordinated by Government College for Women Parade, was aimed at to create awareness among the participants about NAAC guidelines.

Principal Secretary, Education Department, Alok Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion.