Narcotic smuggling bid foiled

Ramban: Police arrested two persons after they recovered more than seven kgs of poppy straw from a truck and a car heading towards Jammu.

The arrests and recovery was made during routine checking near the main gate of Police Station Ramsu located alongside the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway.

Police sources said, Police team of police station Ramsu intercepted a truck bearing registration number PB 07AS- 0661 for checking and recovered three kgs of poppy straw from the possession of the truck driver.