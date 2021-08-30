Narcotics recovered from Akhnoor border: BSF

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) Monday said that it seized 10 kg narcotics from near Akhnoor border.

The BSF officials said that acting on intelligence inputs, a BSF patrolling party conducted a search near the zero line and found a suspected black-coloured rucksack hidden inside wild grass.

They said that on opening the bag, they recovered 10 packets of narcotics weighing 10 kg.

“Heroin was being carried inside the bag,” the officials said.

IG BSF N S Jamwal said, “BSF Jammu achieved this success due to its relentless efforts of robust border domination. Regular inputs of heroin smuggling were being received and troops were on vigil round the clock. This seizure is the result of their efforts.”

DG BSF has also lauded the efforts of the troops deployed on the border.