National Flag hoisted at Excise & Taxation Complex Jammu

Jammu: Additional Commissioner, Administration and Enforcement, State Taxes Jammu, Neetu Gupta today hoisted the National Flag at Excise and Taxation Complex here.

After hoisting the National Flag, the Additional Commissioner congratulated the officials as well as general public on the Independence Day, which is being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The Additional Commissioner also highlighted the role of Constitution and remembered heroes of freedom movement of country in her address.

Among others, Deputy Commissioners, State Taxes Jammu, senior officers of the department and other officials were also present on the occasion.